Boston Tech Watch: Datto, Ultimaker, Brand Networks, Imprivata & More

This week in Boston tech, we’re tracking the latest private equity investments in tech startups; venture capital deals in cybersecurity, healthcare IT, and advanced materials production; and a pair of executive hires. Read on for details.

—Datto, a Norwalk, CT-based provider of data protection and networking products, signed an agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, which plans to merge Datto with another one of its portfolio companies, New York-based Autotask. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, but an anonymous source told Axios the price was over $1.5 billion.

Datto, which has an office in Boston, raised at least $100 million from TCV, General Catalyst Partners, and other investors.

—In another private equity deal, Ultimaker, a Dutch 3D printing company with an office in the Boston area, said it agreed to sell a majority stake in the business to NPM Capital, a private equity firm. Terms weren’t disclosed. Read more about Ultimaker in this Xconomy story from last year.

—Lexington, MA-based healthcare IT security company Imprivata said it purchased Caradigm’s identity and access management business for an undisclosed price. Caradigm was owned by GE Healthcare.

Imprivata was acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $544 million last year.

—Amastan Technologies, a North Andover, MA-based advanced materials company, said it closed a $13.85 million Series B funding round led by Anzu Partners. Material Impact, RKS Ventures, KLP Ventures, and LaunchCapital also invested.

—Boston-based Trilio Data announced it raised $5 million in a Series A funding round led by .406 Ventures. Trilio sells data protection, backup, and recovery products.

—Podimetrics raised $1 million from investors, according to an SEC filing. The Somerville, MA-based startup developed a system of sensors and software to help monitor and care for patients with diabetic foot ulcers.

—More turnover at the top of Brand Networks: The Boston-based social media advertising software firm named Dave Fall its CEO, just seven months after it promoted Todd Taplin to that role. Fall previously worked at Google, DoubleClick, and Tapad, which was acquired for $360 million last year by Telenor Group. Fall served as chief operating officer of Tapad.

Meanwhile, Taplin joined Brand Networks last year, after working for the likes of Adobe, Yahoo, and Celtra. He worked as Brand Networks’ chief revenue officer before being named CEO in March, taking over for founder Jamie Tedford.

—Interactions, a Franklin, MA-based virtual assistant software company, hired Mark Quinlivan as its president. He previously co-founded and led cybersecurity startup Confer Technologies, which Carbon Black acquired last year.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

