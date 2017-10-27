CyberArk, BitSight, Gigavation Join Cybersecurity Lineup on Dec. 5
In the post-Equifax world, companies and individuals are trying to figure out the best way to shore up their tech defenses and keep their data, networks, and devices as safe as possible.
On December 5, Xconomy is gathering a who’s who of cybersecurity leaders from Boston and beyond to discuss emerging threats, new strategies and tactics in hacking, and much more. “What’s Hot in Cybersecurity” is taking place at WGBH in Brighton that afternoon. We are planning sessions on war stories, demos and data visualizations, and how-to case studies. If you are interested in keeping up to date on the threat landscape—and how to keep your organization secure—you won’t want to miss it.
I’m pleased to announce that leaders from CyberArk, BitSight Technologies, Enveil, and Gigavation are joining the program. Together they span enterprise security, security ratings, encryption tech, device security, and biometrics. And they join an already stellar lineup that includes the CEOs of Threat Stack, Cybereason, Digital Guardian, IBM Resilient, CyberSN, Cygilant, GreatHorn, Zemcar, and Veracode (now part of CA Technologies).
We will have agenda details soon, but in the meantime, here is the speaker list:
- Juliette Kayyem, CEO, Zemcar; former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Bob Brennan, Executive Director, CA Technologies
- Brian Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack
- Jen Andre, Senior Director of Orchestration & Automation, Rapid7
- Lior Div, Co-founder & CEO, Cybereason
- Michael Daly, CTO, Cybersecurity & Special Missions, Raytheon
- Elizabeth Lawler, VP of DevOps Security, CyberArk
- Ken Levine, CEO, Digital Guardian
- Vijay Basani, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Cygilant
- John Bruce, Chairman & CEO, IBM Resilient
- Deidre Diamond, Founder & CEO, CyberSN
- Kevin O’Brien, Co-founder & CEO, GreatHorn
- Tom Turner, CEO, BitSight Technologies
- Greg Dracon, Partner, .406 Ventures
- Rick Grinnell, Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
- Michael Skok, Co-founder & Partner, Underscore VC
- Roselle Safran, President, Rosint Labs
- Ellison Anne Williams, Founder & CEO, Enveil
- Charles Herder, Co-founder, Gigavation
Tickets are going fast, but you can still grab a seat here. See you all on Dec. 5.