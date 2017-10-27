CyberArk, BitSight, Gigavation Join Cybersecurity Lineup on Dec. 5

In the post-Equifax world, companies and individuals are trying to figure out the best way to shore up their tech defenses and keep their data, networks, and devices as safe as possible.

On December 5, Xconomy is gathering a who’s who of cybersecurity leaders from Boston and beyond to discuss emerging threats, new strategies and tactics in hacking, and much more. “What’s Hot in Cybersecurity” is taking place at WGBH in Brighton that afternoon. We are planning sessions on war stories, demos and data visualizations, and how-to case studies. If you are interested in keeping up to date on the threat landscape—and how to keep your organization secure—you won’t want to miss it.

I’m pleased to announce that leaders from CyberArk, BitSight Technologies, Enveil, and Gigavation are joining the program. Together they span enterprise security, security ratings, encryption tech, device security, and biometrics. And they join an already stellar lineup that includes the CEOs of Threat Stack, Cybereason, Digital Guardian, IBM Resilient, CyberSN, Cygilant, GreatHorn, Zemcar, and Veracode (now part of CA Technologies).

We will have agenda details soon, but in the meantime, here is the speaker list:

Juliette Kayyem , CEO, Zemcar; former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Bob Brennan , Executive Director, CA Technologies

Brian Ahern , CEO, Threat Stack

Jen Andre , Senior Director of Orchestration & Automation, Rapid7

Lior Div , Co-founder & CEO, Cybereason

Michael Daly , CTO, Cybersecurity & Special Missions, Raytheon

Elizabeth Lawler , VP of DevOps Security, CyberArk

Ken Levine , CEO, Digital Guardian

Vijay Basani , Co-Founder, President & CEO, Cygilant

John Bruce , Chairman & CEO, IBM Resilient

Deidre Diamond , Founder & CEO, CyberSN

Kevin O'Brien , Co-founder & CEO, GreatHorn

Tom Turner, CEO, BitSight Technologies

Greg Dracon , Partner, .406 Ventures

Rick Grinnell , Founder & Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures

Michael Skok , Co-founder & Partner, Underscore VC

Roselle Safran , President, Rosint Labs

Ellison Anne Williams , Founder & CEO, Enveil

Charles Herder, Co-founder, Gigavation

Tickets are going fast, but you can still grab a seat here. See you all on Dec. 5.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

