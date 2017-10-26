One Week Left to Register for Healthcare + A.I. at Pfizer

October 26th, 2017

We’re in the final countdown to Xconomy’s newest event, Healthcare + A.I. Don’t worry, there are still a few seats available—but they’re going fast.

On Nov. 2, we’ll gather innovative minds from across machine learning and healthcare to share their insights on the intersection of these fields. It’s all happening at Pfizer’s office in Cambridge, MA.

The speakers you’ll hear from include Esther Dyson, founder of Way to Wellville; Paul Bleicher, CEO of OptumLabs; John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital; Charles Koontz, president and CEO of GE Healthcare IT and chief digital officer of GE Healthcare; and Girish Venkatachaliah, vice president of data strategy, analytics, and machine learning at Athenahealth.

This is sure to be an event you don’t want to miss! Register today to lock in the procrastinator’s special and save $170 on regular registration.

