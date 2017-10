Bruno Lucidi Appointed CEO of AgenTus Therapeutics

Xconomy Boston —

Bruno Lucidi has been named CEO of AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Lexington, MA, cancer drug developer Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN). AgenTus is also developing cancer treatments, but it will focus specifically on cell therapies. Lucidi’s industry experience includes senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).