Boston Biomedical Brings on Board Edgar Braendle as Head of R&D, CMO

Xconomy Boston —

Boston Biomedical has appointed Edgar Braendle to serve as executive vice president, head of research and development, and chief medical officer. Before joining the Boston-based cancer drug developer, Braendle was president and CEO of ARUP Laboratories in Salt Lake City. He also previously worked at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), where he was global head of the company’s companion diagnostics division.