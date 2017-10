Synlogic Taps Andrew Gengos for Chief Operating Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Andrew Gengos has been named chief operating officer and head of corporate development for Cambridge, MA, biotech Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX). Gengos was most recently president and CEO of Westlake Village, CA-based ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: IMUC). Synlogic, which genetically engineers microbes for therapeutic applications, went public earlier this year in a reverse merger.