Healthcare + A.I. at Pfizer on Nov. 2: Here’s the Agenda

Xconomy Boston —

Whether it’s drug companies trying to harness machine learning or doctors using software to make diagnoses, artificial intelligence is moving into healthcare—and moving fast.

On November 2, Xconomy is gathering an elite group of technology and medical leaders to map out the future of healthcare and A.I.—for patients and doctors, startups and big organizations, and everyone else. It’s all happening at Pfizer’s offices in Cambridge, MA, and we’ve just released the full agenda.

Some highlights here:

—Investor Esther Dyson, founder of Way to Wellville, will give her thoughts on the intersection of neuroscience, A.I., and health and wellness.

—GE Healthcare’s Charles Koontz will chat with IBM Watson Health’s Shahram Ebadollahi about big-company efforts in healthcare A.I. and the hype and reality of the field.

—Paul Bleicher of OptumLabs, John Brownstein from Boston Children’s Hospital, and Shilpa Lawande from Postscript.us will discuss clinical and administrative use cases for A.I., in a panel led by GE Ventures’ Jessica Zeaske.

—Andy Beck of PathAI and Jamie Goldstein from Pillar will present a “founder-investor story” about challenges and opportunities for their startup.

—Mirza Cifric of Veritas Genetics, Dan Karlin from Pfizer, and Iya Khalil from GNS Healthcare will talk about A.I. in genomics and drug discovery, in a panel led by IBM’s Rick Newman.

—Sundeep Bhan from Prognos, Mark Michalski from the MGH and BWH Center for Clinical Data Science, and Girish Venkatachaliah from Athenahealth will chat about next-generation health management and broader issues in healthcare data and analytics.

—We’ll also have short presentations from Andrew Le of Buoy Health on chatbots and Miriam Huntley of Zero Day Diagnostics on genome-based diagnoses.

It will be a fantastic crowd. If you still want to grab a seat, try this. Looking forward to seeing you all on Nov. 2.