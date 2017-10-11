EXOME

Zafgen Names Hatfield CEO, Former Chief Exec Hughes Shifts to CSO

Frank Vinluan

October 11th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) has named Jeffrey Hatfield CEO of the Boston-based drug developer. Thomas Hughes, who has been Zafgen’s CEO since 2008, will continue as president and take on the newly created position of chief scientific officer. Both Hatfield and Hughes will serve on the company’s board of directors. Hatfield was most recently CEO of Vitae Pharmaceuticals. He has also worked in various roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Zafgen’s lead drug is in Phase 2 testing as a weight loss drug for diabetics.

