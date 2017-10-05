EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Boston’s Life Science Disruptors: The Photos

October 5th, 2017

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

It's a full house at Pfizer in Kendall Square!

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Xconomy CEO Bob Buderi starts things off.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Morris Birnbaum from Pfizer Kendall Square welcomes everyone.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Attendees focus on the stage.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Dragonfly Therapeutics' co-founders Tyler Jacks and Bill Haney are up first.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Full room!

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Audience members came prepared with questions.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Jacks and Haney discuss the mission of Dragonfly Therapeutics.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Faces in the crowd.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Teresa Lavoie, Principal at Fish & Richardson, introduces the next panel.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

IFM Therapeutics' CEO Gary Glick (left) and Atlas Venture Principal Michael Gladstone discuss the beginning of IFM Therapeutics.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Bring your questions!

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Tesaro's Mary Lynne Hedley and Lonnie Moulder tell us their story.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Networking was lively at the reception following the event.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Great discussions during networking

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Boston's Life Science Disruptors

Post event chatting.

Photo by Jeanne Paradiso

Start Slideshow·Prev·Next·Hide Captions·
Go Fullscreen
Boston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnail
Boston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnail
Boston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnailBoston's Life Science Disruptors thumbnail thumbnail thumbnail

Xconomy Boston — 

Xconomy’s annual Boston’s Life Science Disruptors event on September 28th in Kendall Square brought a packed house to Pfizer. Attendees heard candid stories from some of Boston’s most disruuptive biotech company leaders, founders, and VC backers.

We presented three stories this year. First up was the Dragonfly Therapeutics story, told by co-founder Tyler Jacks, director of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and co-founder and CEO Bill Haney. The next chat featured IFM Therapeutics CEO Gary Glick and Atlas Venture principal Michael Gladstone, sharing the tale of their collaboration. The last story of the night brought together Tesaro co-founders Mary Lynne Hedley (president and COO) and Lonnie Moulder (CEO).

Thanks to our event host Pfizer; and platinum sponsors Fish & Richardson; gold sponsors Bayer, GE, Shire, and WuXi AppTec.

For those who missed it, check out the photos above. Enjoy!

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.