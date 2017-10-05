Boston’s Life Science Disruptors: The Photos

Xconomy Boston —

Xconomy’s annual Boston’s Life Science Disruptors event on September 28th in Kendall Square brought a packed house to Pfizer. Attendees heard candid stories from some of Boston’s most disruuptive biotech company leaders, founders, and VC backers.

We presented three stories this year. First up was the Dragonfly Therapeutics story, told by co-founder Tyler Jacks, director of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and co-founder and CEO Bill Haney. The next chat featured IFM Therapeutics CEO Gary Glick and Atlas Venture principal Michael Gladstone, sharing the tale of their collaboration. The last story of the night brought together Tesaro co-founders Mary Lynne Hedley (president and COO) and Lonnie Moulder (CEO).

Thanks to our event host Pfizer; and platinum sponsors Fish & Richardson; gold sponsors Bayer, GE, Shire, and WuXi AppTec.

