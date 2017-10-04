What’s Hot in Cybersecurity on Dec. 5: Threat Stack, Cybereason & More

Advances in cybersecurity continue to be top of mind for everyone from business and tech leaders to consumers. You don’t have to look further than Equifax or Yahoo to get the feeling that no data or network is safe from hackers.

Companies and organizations of all sizes are adjusting to this new reality. And security tech companies are working to change the status quo, using techniques from areas like machine learning and automation, behavioral analytics, deception tech, and blockchain. But there are a lot of challenges to be overcome.

In recent years, the Boston area has emerged as a leading cluster of activity in the field, along with the Bay Area, Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv. We have ramped up our coverage of the local cluster accordingly.

On December 5, Xconomy is organizing its second annual cybersecurity conference in New England. It’s all happening at WGBH’s offices in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. We’re gathering a who’s who of local and national cybersecurity leaders—CEOs, investors, and other top executives—who will break down the latest emerging threats, tech approaches, business strategies, and policy issues—and what those trends mean for both companies and individuals.

Here’s who is confirmed to speak so far:

Bob Brennan, Executive Director, CA Technologies (former Veracode CEO)

Brian Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack

Lior Div, CEO, Cybereason

John Bruce, CEO, IBM Resilient

Vijay Basani, CEO, Cygilant (formerly known as EiQ Networks)

Ken Levine, CEO, Digital Guardian

Jen Andre, Senior Director of Orchestration & Automation, Rapid7 (ex-Komand CEO)

Michael Skok, Partner, Underscore VC (formerly of Symantec)

Greg Dracon, Partner, .406 Ventures

Rick Grinnell, Partner, Glasswing Ventures

We’ll have much more about the speakers and agenda soon. For now, you can still grab a seat here, but tickets are going fast. See you in December.

