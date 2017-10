Xconomy Boston —

Chris Carpenter has been appointed chief medical officer of Cambridge, MA-based Rubius Therapeutics. Carpenter was most recently senior vice president and head of the cancer epigenetics department at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). His experience also includes posts at Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Harvard Medical School. Earlier this year, Rubius raised $125 million to bring its engineered therapeutic red blood cells into clinical trials.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

