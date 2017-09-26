The Winners of the 2017 Xconomy Awards Are…

Boston

We are excited to announce the recipients of the first-ever Xconomy Awards.

Big Idea

Bridge Project

Newcomer

Amy Schulman

Innovation at the Intersection

Sangeeta Bhatia

CEO

Katrine Bosley

Ed Kaye

Commitment to Diversity

Biogen & Women in Bio

Joan Reede

Young Innovator

Armon Sharei

Patient Partnership

Nikhil Wagle

Startup

Spero Therapeutics

Contrarian

Tillman Gerngross

X of the Year

Rob Perez – Community Contribution of the Year

Vicki Sato – Xport of the Year

Lifetime Achievement

Lita Nelsen

George Whitesides

We had an impressive set of finalists, so selecting the winners was no easy task. Thanks to all of you who submitted nominations, to our judges for helping us pick such a strong group of winners, and to the 350 of you who attended our sold out Gala tonight. Stay tuned for a slideshow and video interviews from the event, as well as profiles and Q&As with our winners over the coming weeks.

And keep an eye out for our call for nominations for the 2018 awards!