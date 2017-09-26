The Winners of the 2017 Xconomy Awards Are…

We are excited to announce the recipients of the first-ever Xconomy Awards.
Big Idea
Bridge Project
Newcomer
Amy Schulman
Innovation at the Intersection
Sangeeta Bhatia
CEO
Katrine Bosley
Ed Kaye
Commitment to Diversity
Biogen & Women in Bio
Joan Reede
Young Innovator
Armon Sharei
Patient Partnership
Nikhil Wagle
Startup
Spero Therapeutics
Contrarian
Tillman Gerngross
X of the Year
Rob Perez – Community Contribution of the Year
Vicki Sato – Xport of the Year
Lifetime Achievement
Lita Nelsen
George Whitesides
We had an impressive set of finalists, so selecting the winners was no easy task. Thanks to all of you who submitted nominations, to our judges for helping us pick such a strong group of winners, and to the 350 of you who attended our sold out Gala tonight. Stay tuned for a slideshow and video interviews from the event, as well as profiles and Q&As with our winners over the coming weeks.
And keep an eye out for our call for nominations for the 2018 awards!