Tech Execs on the Move: Dell EMC, General Catalyst, Imprivata & More

Here are some of the latest notable hires and departures in the Boston-area tech scene:

—Imprivata chief technology officer David Ting has left the healthcare IT security software company, Xconomy has learned. Ting co-founded the Lexington, MA-based company over a decade ago. Imprivata went public in 2014, then agreed to be acquired last year by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $544 million.

In an e-mail to Xconomy, Ting says he felt now was the right time for a transition, calling his departure a “positive move for both sides.” Thoma Bravo “has brought in a great crew of seasoned execs, and they are ready to take the company to the next stage,” he says. Most of the outgoing executives had also been with Imprivata for over 10 years, he adds.

Ting says he’s going to take some time off to “decompress,” but no details yet on what he’ll do after that.

—General Catalyst hired Holly Maloney McConnell as a managing director—the first woman to hold that position at the 17-year-old venture capital firm, according to multiple media reports. McConnell’s hiring comes as the tech and venture capital industries face mounting criticism for their lack of diversity and treatment of women.

McConnell will be based in General Catalyst’s Cambridge, MA, office. She previously was a principal at North Bridge Growth Equity, which rebranded as Guidepost Growth Equity last month. General Catalyst has invested in companies such as Kayak, Airbnb, Snap, Warby Parker, and HubSpot. McConnell will focus on later-stage investments, the firm said in a blog post.

—David Goulden, the president of Dell EMC’s “infrastructure solutions” group, will step down at the end of the company’s fiscal year, according to a press release. The group will then be led by Jeff Clarke, who was named Dell’s vice chairman of products and operations. The move comes a year after Round Rock, TX-based Dell completed its $60 billion-plus merger with Hopkinton, MA-based EMC.

According to Fortune, Goulden joined EMC in 2002 and held roles including president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer.

—On Thursday, Xconomy was first to report that Boston-based CloudHealth Technologies has named Tom Axbey (pictured above) as its new president and CEO. He’s taking over for co-founder and outgoing CEO Dan Phillips, who will remain chairman. CloudHealth raised $46 million from investors in June and is growing fast in the sector of cloud management software.

Meanwhile, Axbey’s previous company, Framingham, MA-based Rave Mobile Safety, recently promoted chief product officer Todd Piett to president and CEO, succeeding Axbey.

—Lastly, local tech investor and executive Jim Moran joined Perfecto Mobile as executive chairman, a newly created, full-time role. Moran previously was a managing director at North Bridge (on both the venture and growth equity sides). Perfecto helps customers test their software and apps, and it raised a $35 million funding round in 2015.

