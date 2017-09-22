Pfizer, Veritas, MGH Join Xconomy’s Healthcare + A.I. Conference on Nov. 2

Xconomy Boston —

Like a lot of fields, healthcare is riding the A.I. wave. We’re hearing about machine learning and other artificial intelligence techniques being applied to genomic analysis, drug discovery, imaging and diagnostics, patient-doctor interactions, and other clinical tasks. But there’s a lot of hype and challenges to go along with it.

On November 2, Xconomy is convening a special group of business and healthtech leaders to discuss the most important issues in this emerging sector. The half-day conference, called Healthcare + A.I., is happening at Pfizer’s offices in Cambridge, MA, and you can still snag a ticket here. It will be a full house and a great crowd of techies, startups, investors, doctors, hospital leaders, and big-company executives.

We’re hard at work on the agenda, but here are some of the key speakers:

Esther Dyson, chairman of EDventure Holdings, who is focusing on health and wellness

Mirza Cifric, founder and CEO of Veritas Genetics

Jessica Zeaske, director of healthcare investments, GE Ventures

Dan Karlin, head of experimental medicine, informatics, and regulatory strategy, Pfizer Innovative Research Lab

Mark Michalski, executive director of the MGH and BWH Center for Clinical Data Science

Charles Koontz, president and CEO of GE Healthcare IT

Shahram Ebadollahi, chief science officer, IBM Watson Health

Iya Khalil, co-founder and chief commercial officer of GNS Healthcare

Jamie Goldstein, founder and partner, Pillar VC

Andrew Beck, co-founder and CEO of PathAI

Shilpa Lawande, co-founder and CEO of Postscript.us

Andrew Le, co-founder and CEO of Buoy Health

These leaders will discuss how they are using (and investing in) A.I.-related technologies and data-driven approaches to help solve big problems in medicine and healthcare. What’s at stake is nothing less than the future of a trillion-dollar industry and the well-being of humans in the age of increasingly intelligent machines.

We hope you’ll be part of this discussion. Looking forward to seeing you all on Nov. 2.