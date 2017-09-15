Formlabs 3D Prints Xconomy Awards With New Form Cell System: Photos

Xconomy Boston —

For Xconomy’s first-ever industry awards gala, we wanted to make trophies that stand out and represent the winning Boston life sciences innovators in a fun and creative way.

These days, it doesn’t get much cooler than making stuff with 3D printers. We partnered with Formlabs, a 3D printing company located in nearby Somerville, MA, to manufacture custom trophies that will be presented to the winners at the event on the night of September 26. (You can still snag your ticket here.)

Check out photos of the trophies and the 3D printing process in the above slideshow. The awards were designed by Rebecca Zacks, Xconomy’s co-founder and chief operating officer, and her husband, Zach Kron, a senior product manager at Autodesk. Autodesk’s Dynamo Studio software was used to create the design instructions for Formlabs’ printers.

Formlabs is printing the trophies with its new Form Cell system, which aims to automate much of the printing process using a combination of robotics, software, and a line of the company’s Form 2 printers. Fun fact: Xconomy’s awards are the first products Formlabs has made for a customer using Form Cell, says chief product officer Dávid Lakatos.

We’ll share more next week from our behind-the-scenes look at Formlabs’ new system in action.