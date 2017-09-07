Esther Dyson Joins Healthcare + A.I. on 11/2: Early Bird Ends Today

Grab your ticket to attend Xconomy’s newest event in the Boston area, Healthcare + A.I. Leaders in healthcare and artificial intelligence will discuss the challenges and opportunities around business models, regulations, data access, patient privacy, and much more.

Join us on November 2 at Pfizer’s offices in Cambridge, MA, to take a look at how startups, big companies, and investors are bringing artificial intelligence and machine learning into the healthcare industry. We have added several new speakers, including Esther Dyson of EDventure Holdings, Keith Dreyer from Partners Healthcare, and Jessica Zeaske from GE Ventures.

Confirmed speakers include:

—Esther Dyson, Chairman, EDventure Holdings

—Charles Koontz, President & CEO, GE Healthcare IT; Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare

—Shahram Ebadollahi, Vice President, Innovations & Chief Science Officer, IBM Watson Health

—Iya Khalil, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer, ‎GNS Healthcare

—Keith Dreyer, Chief Data Science Officer, Partners HealthCare

—Jessica Zeaske, Director of Healthcare Investments, GE Ventures

—Jamie Goldstein, Founder & Partner, Pillar VC

—Shilpa Lawande, Co-Founder & CEO, Postscript.us

—Andrew Le, Co-Founder & CEO, Buoy Health

—Dan Karlin, Head of Experimental Medicine, Informatics, and Regulatory Strategy, Pfizer Innovative Research Lab

Hurry and register by midnight to save $155 with the early bird discount. See you on Nov. 2!

Trending on Xconomy