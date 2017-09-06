From Robotic Chefs to Broadband Tech, Here Are 5 New Boston VC Deals

It’s time to catch up on some of the latest venture funding news from the Boston area. We’re tracking new money for companies whose products span software, telecommunications equipment, lab devices, robots, and food. Read on for details.

—EverTrue scooped up $6 million in funding led by University Ventures, according to a press release e-mailed to Xconomy. Earlier backer Bain Capital Ventures also contributed to the round.

Boston-based EverTrue provides software tools to help universities and other educational institutions with their alumni fundraising efforts. The company has hauled in $23.5 million from investors since it was founded in 2010, and it currently has 53 employees, a spokeswoman said.

—Pazien, a Newton, MA-based maker of software that analyzes payments data, raised $2.5 million from investors, per a document filed with the SEC.

—Altiostar snagged another $2 million from investors, an SEC filing shows. The Tewksbury, MA-based firm has raised over $210 million in equity and debt financing, according to its SEC filings. The company makes radio equipment that it says boosts the performance of wireless networks and helps mobile broadband companies lay the groundwork for the transition to 5G networks.

—Boston-based TeakOrigin received a $2 million investment, an SEC filing shows. The company is developing a system for identifying nutrients in food using analytical chemistry, optical spectroscopy, and machine learning-based software, according to the LinkedIn profile of Brent Overcash, the company’s CEO.

—And speaking of food, Spyce raised $1.25 million from investors, according to an SEC filing. The Somerville, MA-based company, founded by MIT engineering students, developed an automated system that serves up freshly prepared meals.

Spyce co-founder Kale Rogers declined to comment on the new funding, which follows a $2.6 million investment disclosed in a regulatory filing last year.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

