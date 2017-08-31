A Decade of Innovation: Photos From Xconomy’s 10th Anniversary Bash

Xconomy Boston —

This summer, Xconomy celebrated a big anniversary—our 10th as a company.

We got started in the Boston area (Kendall Square) in 2007 and expanded the next year to Seattle and San Diego, with many more cities and regions to come. Our mission has always been to report on cutting-edge businesses and technologies from the front lines of innovation communities—and to bring those communities together with a unique mix of stories, events, and conferences.

We published our first stories in June 2007. To mark the 10 years since then, we hosted a very special reception in May for friends, supporters, and leaders in the tech and life sciences community (see photos above). It all went down at Belly Wine Bar near Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA, and it was definitely a night to remember. We thank you all for your support and readership over the years—and here’s to the next 10!

Special thanks to Sean Browne for the photos, and to our event host, Alexandria Real Estate Equities; our co-hosts, Fish & Richardson and GE; and our reception sponsors, Deloitte, InTeahouse, and Shire.