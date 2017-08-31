A Decade of Innovation: Photos From Xconomy’s 10th Anniversary Bash

Gregory T. Huang

August 31st, 2017

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Great food and wine, a full room of our most valued guests---what more could we want for a proper celebration?

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

It was a special location for Xconomy. We held our launch party at the same spot 10 years ago.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

MIT's Sangeeta Bhatia mingled with the crowd of entrepreneurs, executives, and scientists.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Longtime Xconomy friends Steve Woit and John Landry mug for the cameras.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

BitSight's Stephen Boyer chats with Chris Wysopal from Veracode (left) and Cybric's Ernesto DiGiambattista (right).

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy founder and CEO Bob Buderi gives us a quick tour of the past 10 years.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

The wine bar had good beer on hand, too.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Cybric's Ernesto DiGiambattista hangs out at the bar.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

MIT's Joost Bonsen talks with Pillar's Russ Wilcox (left) and OptumLabs' Richard Dale (right).

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Investors Michael Greeley (center) and Marina Hatsopoulos (right) mix it up with other guests.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

GNS Healthcare's Colin Hill (center) chats with Xconomy's Martina Toponarski (left) and Jennifer Wheler from Novartis.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Techstars Boston's Clement Cazalot (right) shares ideas with a guest.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Plenty of laughs were shared throughout the evening, too.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy's 10th Anniversary

Xconomy is in good hands with this younger generation.

Photo by Sean Browne Photography

Xconomy Boston — 

This summer, Xconomy celebrated a big anniversary—our 10th as a company.

We got started in the Boston area (Kendall Square) in 2007 and expanded the next year to Seattle and San Diego, with many more cities and regions to come. Our mission has always been to report on cutting-edge businesses and technologies from the front lines of innovation communities—and to bring those communities together with a unique mix of stories, events, and conferences.

We published our first stories in June 2007. To mark the 10 years since then, we hosted a very special reception in May for friends, supporters, and leaders in the tech and life sciences community (see photos above). It all went down at Belly Wine Bar near Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA, and it was definitely a night to remember. We thank you all for your support and readership over the years—and here’s to the next 10!

Special thanks to Sean Browne for the photos, and to our event host, Alexandria Real Estate Equities; our co-hosts, Fish & Richardson and GE; and our reception sponsors, Deloitte, InTeahouse, and Shire.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

