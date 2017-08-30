ESports Startup Gamer Sensei Tracks Down $4M for Video Game Coaching

ESports Startup Gamer Sensei Tracks Down $4M for Video Game Coaching
Jeff Engel

August 30th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

[Updated 8/30/17, 8:07 am, with comments from co-founder.] The popularity of eSports is surging around the world, and elite video game competitors are getting rich winning tournaments in front of sold-out arenas. Investors think that spells opportunity for Gamer Sensei, a Boston-based startup that connects eSports players with professional gamers who provide one-on-one online lessons.

The young company today announced it received a $4 million investment led by Accomplice and Advancit Capital, with contributions from other new and previous Gamer Sensei backers. Last year, the company announced a $2.3 million seed funding round led by Accomplice and Boston Seed Capital.

Gamer Sensei was founded by Rohan Gopaldas, William Collis, and Jiapeng Ji. The company’s software matches gamers of all skill levels with coaches who are experienced in competitive eSports games like Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Gamer Sensei is trying to take advantage of the sharp growth in the eSports industry, which involves professional, organized, multiplayer video game competitions. There are more than 191 million eSports “enthusiasts” worldwide, according to Newzoo, a market research firm that tracks the sector. The company projects the eSports industry will generate $696 million in global revenue this year, up from about $493 million last year. Most of that is from brands spending money on advertising, sponsorships, and media rights. Newzoo predicts the industry will reach $1.5 billion by 2020.

The best gamers can win serious cash. Sports Illustrated reported that the total payout for The International Dota 2 Championship last year was nearly $21 million. Each member of the winning team—a Chinese squad dubbed Wings Gaming—raked in $1.87 million. By comparison, the golfer who won last year’s Masters tournament, Danny Willett, collected $1.8 million, Sports Illustrated pointed out.

Gamer Sensei will invest its new funding in marketing and product development, according to a company statement e-mailed to Xconomy and attributed to Collis. The company is also hiring, although Collis wouldn’t say how many employees it has and how many people it plans to add.

Collis said Gamer Sensei is generating revenue, but he declined to share specific figures since the company is privately held. Gamer Sensei’s coaches charge fees for their lessons—usually around $15 to $20 an hour, but some command above $60—and the company takes a 20 percent cut, Collis said in the prepared statement.

The company has “tens of thousands” of users and “many hundreds” of coaches on its platform, Collis said.

“We’re very selective with the coaches on our platform,” Collis said. “They not only have to be great at the games they’re coaching, but they have to be great at teaching as well.”

[The top photo was taken at The International Dota 2 tournament held at Seattle’s KeyArena in 2014. Photo by Flickr user Dota 2 The International, republished under a Creative Commons By 2.0 license.]

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Bruce Bigelow

    Bruce Bigelow

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Ben Romano

    Ben Romano

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid

    Sarah Schmid

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.