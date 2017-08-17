Join GE, IBM Watson & Others at Healthcare + A.I. on Nov. 2

On November 2, Xconomy will explore the intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence at our newest event in the Boston area, Healthcare + A.I.

We’re gathering top leaders from New England and beyond to discuss strategies that companies are using to bring A.I. to healthcare, the business challenges around those efforts, and how all of this could impact patients, doctors, and the healthcare industry overall. It’s all happening that Thursday afternoon at Pfizer’s offices in Cambridge, MA.

Confirmed speakers include:

—Charles Koontz, president and CEO of GE Healthcare IT, and GE Healthcare chief digital officer.

—Shahram Ebadollahi, vice president of innovations and chief science officer for IBM Watson Health.

—Iya Khalil, GNS Healthcare co-founder and chief commercial officer.

—Jamie Goldstein, Pillar VC founder and partner.

—Shilpa Lawande, Postscript.us co-founder and CEO, and a former vice president at Vertica Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

We’ll have more to announce soon, but tickets are now available. Register today and save $155 with our early bird price of $195. See you in November!

