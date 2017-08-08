Xconomy Awards: The Finalists Are….

Xconomy Boston —

The nominees for our first ever Xconomy Awards were an impressive bunch, and represent a wide range of the technologies, approaches, and yes, personalities, that are all driving Boston biotech today. There’s a lot of talent in this town, so narrowing the list of more than 250 nominations down to a handful of finalists in each category took a lot discussion and debate amongst our editors and our esteemed panel of judges.

We are pleased to say that this effort has produced an outstanding group of 53 finalists in 10 categories. (Eagle-eyed readers will spy the names of some of the judges and their colleagues/companies on the list—rest assured that they have been diligent about recusing themselves from judging where they had a conflict of interest.) The judges are now hard at work helping us to pick the winners.

We will celebrate these people, companies, and organizations and present the winners with their awards on Tuesday September 26 at our Awards Gala at the Hynes Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now for those of you who’d like to join the fun.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more stories over the next few weeks that will highlight the finalists and show just what made them stand out from some very tough competition.

FINALISTS

Big Idea

Arrakis Therapeutics

Bridge Project

Andrew Lo, MIT Sloan School of Management

ReadCoor

Sync Project

Newcomer

Bicycle Therapeutics

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Centrexion Therapeutics

LEO Science & Tech Hub

Amy Schulman, Lyndra and Polaris Partners

Innovation at the Intersection

Akili Interactive Labs

Dennis Ausiello, Massachusetts General Hospital

David Berry, Flagship Pioneering

Sangeeta Bhatia, MIT

Emulate

Ginkgo Bioworks

CEO

Jeff Albers, Blueprint Medicines

Katrine Bosley, Editas Medicine

Ed Kaye, Sarepta Therapeutics (former)

Lonnie Moulder, Tesaro

Paula Ragan, X4 Pharmaceuticals

Rene Russo, Arsanis

Nancy Simonian, Syros Pharmaceuticals

Commitment to Diversity

Biogen/Women in Bio

Amri Johnson, Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research

Liftstream

Joan Reede, Harvard Medical School

Solabs

Susan Windham-Bannister, Biomedical Growth Strategies

Young Innovator

Fei Chen, Broad Institute

Craig Russo, LabMate

Armon Sharei, SQZ Biotech

Andrew Warren, Glympse Bio

Patient Partnership

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Shire

Tesaro

Nikhil Wagle, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Broad Institute

Startup

Dragonfly Therapeutics

eGenesis

Homology Medicines

Spero Therapeutics

Veritas Genetics

ZappRx

Contrarian

Chris Garabedian, Xontogeny and Sarepta Therapeutics (former)

Tillman Gerngross, Adimab and Dartmouth College

Steven Pearson, Institute for Clinical and Economic Review

X of the Year

Adventurer: Deborah Dunsire, Xtuit Pharmaceuticals

Closer: Anna Protopapas, Mersana Therapeutics

Community Contribution: Rob Perez, Life Science Cares

Dealmaker: Noubar Afeyan, Flagship Pioneering

Xport: Vicki Sato

Tech/Healthcare Connector: Deborah DiSanzo, IBM Watson Health

Thought Leader: Kenneth Kaitin, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development