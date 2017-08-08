Xconomy Awards: The Finalists Are….

The nominees for our first ever Xconomy Awards were an impressive bunch, and represent a wide range of the technologies, approaches, and yes, personalities, that are all driving Boston biotech today. There’s a lot of talent in this town, so narrowing the list of more than 250 nominations down to a handful of finalists in each category took a lot discussion and debate amongst our editors and our esteemed panel of judges.
We are pleased to say that this effort has produced an outstanding group of 53 finalists in 10 categories. (Eagle-eyed readers will spy the names of some of the judges and their colleagues/companies on the list—rest assured that they have been diligent about recusing themselves from judging where they had a conflict of interest.) The judges are now hard at work helping us to pick the winners.
We will celebrate these people, companies, and organizations and present the winners with their awards on Tuesday September 26 at our Awards Gala at the Hynes Convention Center.
In the meantime, stay tuned for more stories over the next few weeks that will highlight the finalists and show just what made them stand out from some very tough competition.
FINALISTS
Big Idea
Arrakis Therapeutics
Bridge Project
Andrew Lo, MIT Sloan School of Management
ReadCoor
Sync Project
Newcomer
Bicycle Therapeutics
Blue Earth Diagnostics
Centrexion Therapeutics
LEO Science & Tech Hub
Amy Schulman, Lyndra and Polaris Partners
Innovation at the Intersection
Akili Interactive Labs
Dennis Ausiello, Massachusetts General Hospital
David Berry, Flagship Pioneering
Sangeeta Bhatia, MIT
Emulate
Ginkgo Bioworks
CEO
Jeff Albers, Blueprint Medicines
Katrine Bosley, Editas Medicine
Ed Kaye, Sarepta Therapeutics (former)
Lonnie Moulder, Tesaro
Paula Ragan, X4 Pharmaceuticals
Rene Russo, Arsanis
Nancy Simonian, Syros Pharmaceuticals
Commitment to Diversity
Biogen/Women in Bio
Amri Johnson, Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research
Liftstream
Joan Reede, Harvard Medical School
Solabs
Susan Windham-Bannister, Biomedical Growth Strategies
Young Innovator
Fei Chen, Broad Institute
Craig Russo, LabMate
Armon Sharei, SQZ Biotech
Andrew Warren, Glympse Bio
Patient Partnership
Fulcrum Therapeutics
Shire
Tesaro
Nikhil Wagle, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Broad Institute
Startup
Dragonfly Therapeutics
eGenesis
Homology Medicines
Spero Therapeutics
Veritas Genetics
ZappRx
Contrarian
Chris Garabedian, Xontogeny and Sarepta Therapeutics (former)
Tillman Gerngross, Adimab and Dartmouth College
Steven Pearson, Institute for Clinical and Economic Review
X of the Year
Adventurer: Deborah Dunsire, Xtuit Pharmaceuticals
Closer: Anna Protopapas, Mersana Therapeutics
Community Contribution: Rob Perez, Life Science Cares
Dealmaker: Noubar Afeyan, Flagship Pioneering
Xport: Vicki Sato
Tech/Healthcare Connector: Deborah DiSanzo, IBM Watson Health
Thought Leader: Kenneth Kaitin, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development