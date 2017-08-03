EXOME

Check Out Tesaro & More at “Disruptors” on Sept. 28; Super Saver Rate Ends Today

August 3rd, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Time is running out to get a discount on Xconomy’s annual “Boston’s Life Science Disruptors” event in Cambridge, MA. You don’t want to miss this unique blend of candid stories from some of New England’s most radical biotech company leaders, founders, and VC backers. You’ll get insights and perspective from the ground level of the life sciences scene that you just can’t anywhere else.

Join us on September 28 at Pfizer’s hub in Cambridge to get an up close look at how Boston innovators try to beat the odds and build great biotech companies, that impact the lives of patients across the globe.

The lineup is still taking shape, but confirmed speakers include:

  • Mary Lynne Hedley, President & Chief Operating Officer, Tesaro
  • Lonnie Moulder, CEO, Tesaro
  • Morris Birnbaum, CSO, Internal Medicine, Pfizer

Xconomy’s super saver rate ends tonight at midnight—register today and save $50 on regular registration. See you on September 28!

