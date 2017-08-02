NextView Ventures Raises $50M for Third Early-Stage Tech Fund

Seed investments in early-stage companies around the country are slowing down, but some seed-stage venture firms in the Boston area apparently are having little trouble raising new funds.

The latest example is NextView Ventures, which on Wednesday announced it closed a $50 million fund, the firm’s third. NextView was started in 2010 and raised $21 million for its debut fund in 2012 and $40 million for its second in 2014.

Other Boston-area early-stage venture firms that have raised new funds in the past couple of years include Founder Collective—which raised $75 million for its third fund in November—and a series of first-time funds from newer players like Pillar, Underscore.VC, and G20 Ventures. (NextView partner Rob Go is pictured above, on the left, speaking with Founder Collective’s Eric Paley at an Xconomy event in 2014. Photo by Keith Spiro Photography.)

NextView’s portfolio companies include Drift, InsightSquared, Upserve, and Whoop. Some of its exits include design software startup GrabCAD (acquired by Stratasys), calendar app-maker Sunrise (bought by Microsoft), and adtech firm TapCommerce (bought by Twitter).

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

