Flex Pharma Picks Interim Executive William McVicar for CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Flex Pharma’s (NASDAQ: FLKS) interim CEO, William McVicar, is now officially the company’s top executive. McVicar had been serving as interim CEO of Boston-based Flex since June. He first joined Flex in April as president of research and development. Before joining Flex, McVicar was chief scientific officer of Lexington, MA-based Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ITEK). Last October, Inotek announced that McVicar planned to leave the company. Flex’s lead drug, FLX-787, is slated to start Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for severe muscle cramps associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.