Boston Tech Watch: Vets First Choice, nToggle, VoltDB, Embark & More

Here are some of the recent deals in New England’s tech sector:

—Vets First Choice, a Portland, ME-based maker of software for veterinary clinics, announced it raised $223 million from a group of investment firms, including Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Hillhouse Capital Group.

—Boston advertising technology startup nToggle was acquired by Los Angeles-based Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) for $38.5 million, according to a press release. nToggle was formed in 2014 and had raised at least $5.6 million from investors, SEC filings show.

—Spandrel, a stealthy Boston startup, raised $15 million from investors, an SEC filing shows.

—VoltDB, a Bedford, MA-based database technology firm, raised $8.2 million in venture funding, according to an SEC filing.

—Embark Veterinary announced it has relocated its operations from Austin, TX, to the Boston area and snagged $4.5 million in venture funding from Founder Collective, Freestyle Capital, Third Kind Venture Capital, 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki, and other investors. Embark previously raised $2 million.

Embark offers genetic testing services focused on dogs. Read more in this Xconomy profile from last year.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

Trending on Xconomy