Biotech Week Boston 2017

Event Location

Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA, United States

Event Date & Time

  • September 25, 2017 – September 28, 2017

Biotech Week Boston is dedicated to accelerating the business of biotechnology through new ideas, science, technology and partnerships to make a positive impact on patient health. It is a festival of leading events spanning the drug development value chain, giving you access to the most inventive scientific minds and business leaders in Boston and around the world.

You’ll find thought-leaders and potential partners from discovery, financing, manufacturing, clinical trials, who can help drive you closer to success. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with those who are shaping our industry’s future, from researchers and investors, to CEOs and founders.

Add a dazzling awards party, and an evening of rock and roll, Biotech Week Boston is also the convergence of business and fun.

