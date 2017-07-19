Adrian Senderowicz Joins Constellation Pharma as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has appointed Adrian Senderowicz senior vice president and chief medical officer. Before joining Constellation, a Cambridge, MA-based cancer immunotherapy developer, Senderowicz was chief medical officer at Waltham, MA-based Cerulean Pharma. His experience includes positions at Ignyta, Sanofi Oncology, Tokai Pharmaceuticals, and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). Senderowicz also worked in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation Research in the division that reviews oncology products.