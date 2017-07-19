EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Adrian Senderowicz Joins Constellation Pharma as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

July 19th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has appointed Adrian Senderowicz senior vice president and chief medical officer. Before joining Constellation, a Cambridge, MA-based cancer immunotherapy developer, Senderowicz was chief medical officer at Waltham, MA-based Cerulean Pharma. His experience includes positions at Ignyta, Sanofi Oncology, Tokai Pharmaceuticals, and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN). Senderowicz also worked in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation Research in the division that reviews oncology products.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.