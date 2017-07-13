ReDev B0st0n, MassTLC’s Annual Software Development Conference

Founder and Managing Director of DEV
VP of Research and Special Initiatives, Google
CEO and Co-Founder, Tamr
Vice President for Corporate Engagement, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
CEO of Zero Locus
Professor, Michigan State University
Founder and Managing Director of DEV
Co-Founder and CEO, DNAnexus
From the event organizer:
“ReDev brings together the entire product chain workforce, from senior level strategists to secure implementation experts and product leaders to the development teams that create the impossible from keystrokes.
This is the event where you learn tools and strategies you can start implementing the next day and build a network of local resources who can help you over your next hurdle.
For more questions please contact events@masstlc.org, and for more information please visit www.masstlc.org/redev17/.”