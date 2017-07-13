ReDev B0st0n, MassTLC’s Annual Software Development Conference

Event Location

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 50 Memorial Drive, MIT, Cambridge, MA, United States

Event Date & Time

  • August 8, 2017

  • 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Register Now

From the event organizer:

“ReDev brings together the entire product chain workforce, from senior level strategists to secure implementation experts and product leaders to the development teams that create the impossible from keystrokes.

This is the event where you learn tools and strategies you can start implementing the next day and build a network of local resources who can help you over your next hurdle.

For more questions please contact events@masstlc.org, and for more information please visit www.masstlc.org/redev17/.”

Interested in Boston Events?

Tell us what kind of events you’d enjoy, and we’ll send you quasi-regular updates. Never spammed or shared.

Please select at least one category.

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.