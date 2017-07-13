EXOME

Join Tesaro and Others at Boston’s Life Science Disruptors Sept. 28

July 13th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

For the fifth year in a row, Xconomy will hold our fall Boston life sciences event, “Boston’s Life Science Disruptors”, on Thursday September 28th at Pfizer in Kendall Square in Cambridge. Join us for this unique event featuring candid stories from some of New England’s most radical biotech company leaders, founders, and VC backers who are out to change the game in the life sciences.

You can get your tickets here.

Speakers include:

  • Ilan Ganot, Founder & CEO, Solid Biosciences
  • Mary Lynne Hedley, President & Chief Operating Officer, Tesaro
  • Lonnie Moulder, CEO, Tesaro

There are a few more names still to come. Space is limited at this event, so make sure to register today to save $50. See you there on Sept. 28!

