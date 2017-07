InVivo Therapeutics Names Richard Toselli Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

InVivo Therapeutics has appointed Richard Toselli chief medical officer of the Cambridge, MA, biotech. Toselli, a spinal neurosurgeon, previously served as chief medical officer for Australia-based Cochlear Limited. His experience also includes posts at Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), Covidien, DePuy, and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). InVivo is developing treatments for spinal cord injuries.