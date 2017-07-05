Xconomy Awards: Nomination Deadline Extended Until Friday, July 7

Xconomy Boston —

Venture funding in Boston and Massachusetts life sciences hit an all-time high in 2015, more than double the levels of 2006, and job numbers are projected to keep growing.

Who is driving this phenomenal growth? We need your help in selecting the top innovators, startups, and organizations for the inaugural Xconomy Awards. The Awards will honor the people in the Boston life sciences community who make it what is arguably the world’s most exciting biotech center. We have a lot of great nominations, but many of you have asked for a little more time to get yours in, so we’ve extended the deadline to this Friday, July 7, at 5pm ET.

We the editors at Xconomy decided to launch the awards because we have been closely watching the explosion of life sciences in Boston over the last 10 years. Massachusetts leads the country in the number of people employed in biotech R&D, and commercial lab space has expanded by more than 50 percent since 2007. Highlighting the best of Boston biotech will help us provide unique insight into what makes this community so dominant. (Finalists and winners will be featured on our website, and possibly in other new kinds of content we are planning and at future events.)

We look forward to seeing you at our gala dinner and reception September 26, 2017 at the Hynes Convention Center, when we will reveal the winners.