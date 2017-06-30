EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

BlueRock Therapeutics Appoints Emile Nuwaysir President and CEO

Frank Vinluan

June 30th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Emile Nuwaysir has been named president and CEO of BlueRock Therapeutics. BlueRock, which spreads its operations across sites in Boston, New York, and Toronto, is developing a way to repair heart muscle by using stem cells. Nuwaysir was previously president and chief operating officer of Cellular Dynamics International, where his responsibilities included managing the company’s stem cell therapy efforts.

BlueRock, which last year raised $225 million in a Series A round of financing, made two other executive hires. Robert Deans was named chief technology officer, and Eric Soller was appointed vice president of corporate development and strategy.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.