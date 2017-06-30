BlueRock Therapeutics Appoints Emile Nuwaysir President and CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Emile Nuwaysir has been named president and CEO of BlueRock Therapeutics. BlueRock, which spreads its operations across sites in Boston, New York, and Toronto, is developing a way to repair heart muscle by using stem cells. Nuwaysir was previously president and chief operating officer of Cellular Dynamics International, where his responsibilities included managing the company’s stem cell therapy efforts.

BlueRock, which last year raised $225 million in a Series A round of financing, made two other executive hires. Robert Deans was named chief technology officer, and Eric Soller was appointed vice president of corporate development and strategy.