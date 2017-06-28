EXOME

Regenacy Promotes Simon Jones to CEO, Walter Ogier Stays on Board

Frank Vinluan

June 28th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals has promoted Simon Jones to president and CEO of the clinical-stage drug developer. Jones had served as chief operating officer and senior vice president of preclinical development since the Boston company spun out of Acetylon Pharmaceuticals last year in a deal that gives Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) partial rights to two drugs.

Before Regenacy, Jones was senior vice president of biology and preclinical development at Acetylon. Jones succeeds Walter Ogier, who will remain on Regenacy’s board of directors.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

