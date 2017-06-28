Regenacy Promotes Simon Jones to CEO, Walter Ogier Stays on Board

Xconomy Boston —

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals has promoted Simon Jones to president and CEO of the clinical-stage drug developer. Jones had served as chief operating officer and senior vice president of preclinical development since the Boston company spun out of Acetylon Pharmaceuticals last year in a deal that gives Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) partial rights to two drugs.

Before Regenacy, Jones was senior vice president of biology and preclinical development at Acetylon. Jones succeeds Walter Ogier, who will remain on Regenacy’s board of directors.