Dragonfly Tx Names Nicolai Wagtmann Chief Scientific Officer

Nicolai Wagtmann is joining Dragonfly Therapeutics to become the Cambridge, MA, biotech’s chief scientific officer. Wagtmann comes to Dragonfly from France-based Innate Pharma, where he was executive vice president and chief scientific officer. Before working at Innate, Wagtmann was vice president and head of cancer and immunobiology at Novo Nordisk. Earlier this month, Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) reached a deal with Dragonfly paying the tiny biotech $33 million up front for the right to co-develop up to four blood cancer drugs.