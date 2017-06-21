Last Chance to Grab Your Ticket for Xconomy IMPACT

Tomorrow, join Xconomy at the Museum of Science for a unique multidisciplinary event—IMPACT: Innovation That Matters. There are a lot of topics we’ll cover, but the main focus will be on how innovative technologies and the people behind them can make a real difference in our society.

The afternoon will be comprised of keynote speeches, fireside chats, and interactive panel discussions featuring business leaders such as Paul English, Katie Rae, Mohamad Ali, Steve Papa, and Ric Fulop. There will also be a special demo from Earplay, which creates interactive audio stories delivered through Amazon’s voice-controlled Echo devices. View the full agenda here, and see more event details here.

Time is running out, but there’s still time to grab your tickets and save $150. And if you’re a startup, click here to find out how you can claim a free ticket.

See you tomorrow!

Trending on Xconomy