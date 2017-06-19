Startups: Make Your Predictions for a Free Ticket to IMPACT on 6/22

In a few days Xconomy will put on a new type of event called IMPACT: Innovation that Matters. The conference will focus on how technology leaders can make a real difference in society. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we’re excited to announce we have a new block of 25 complimentary tickets to give entrepreneurs in Boston.

It all takes place at the Museum of Science in Boston on Thursday, June 22. To get a complimentary ticket, we’re asking entrepreneurs to offer their predictions on which innovations will have the greatest impact on society.

To reserve your free ticket, simply e-mail events@xconomy.com with the following information:

—Name, title, company

—A brief description of what technology innovation you think will have the greatest impact on society in the future.

These tickets are reserved for companies less than three years old with 20 or fewer employees, and are reserved for new registrations—if you already have a ticket, it cannot be exchanged for a free one, but hopefully you have a friend or colleague who can snag one with this offer. Given the limited number of tickets, we ask that if you claim one, please be sure to use it (or let us know if your plans change).

Xconomy’s editors have organized this half-day forum to help entrepreneurs, investors, and other business leaders understand new opportunities for innovation in areas like education, policy, and technology. Our speakers include Lola’s co-founder and CEO Paul English (he is also the co-founder of Kayak), Katie Rae, CEO of MIT’s new venture fund, The Engine, and Mohamad Ali, President and CEO of Carbonite. See the full speaker lineup and agenda for more information.

A big thank you to our gold sponsors Autodesk and GE; and to our innovation supporters CIC and TimeTrade. Thanks as well to our reception sponsor, Cinch Financial.

We hope to see you there!

