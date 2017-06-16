Xconomy Impact Tackles Big Questions in Tech and Society Next Thursday

Paul English, Katie Rae, Steve Papa, Sophie Vandebroek, Sandy Pentland, and Jodi Goldstein. Those are just a few of the technology leaders headlining our signature June event next Thursday. Collectively they represent some of the biggest names in innovation: MIT, Harvard, Kayak, Endeca, Xerox, IBM, and newer entrants like The Engine, Lola, and Parallel Wireless.

Xconomy IMPACT will bring together tech and business leaders to talk about the future of their fields—and how we all can strive to make a real difference in society. It’s all happening at Boston’s Museum of Science on the afternoon of June 22. (You can see the full agenda here and register here.)

We’re looking forward to our biggest tech event of the year, and the discussions and connections that will happen there. Finding constructive ways to move forward in areas like education, policy, and technology is more important than ever in this era of political and business disruption.

It will be an outstanding crowd—startups, investors, executives, and other decision makers—and we hope to see you there (just a few tickets left).

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

Trending on Xconomy