Sqrrl Sniffs Out $12.3M to Push “Threat Hunting” Software

Sqrrl has grabbed $12.3 million from investors to help drive more sales of its software that aims to detect cyber attackers.

The Series C funding round was led by Spring Lake Equity Partners, whose partner Jeff Williams will join Sqrrl’s board. Other investors in the round include previous Sqrrl backers Matrix Partners, Rally Ventures, and Accomplice.

The Cambridge, MA-based company’s total venture capital haul is now $28.5 million.

In a press release, Sqrrl said it will use the new cash to expand its global sales team. The company said it has doubled its revenue each year for the past four years, selling its software to large businesses and government agencies. The goal is to grow to about 100 employees worldwide this year, Sqrrl told the Boston Business Journal in March. The company employed around 50 people at that time.

Sqrrl’s “threat hunting” software uses machine learning algorithms and other analytics techniques to find and visualize connections between data that might indicate unusual activity. The goal is to detect cyber threats that other tools might have missed, and more efficiently investigate red flags.

Sqrrl was founded in 2012 in the Washington, DC, area by national security experts Adam Fuchs, Ely Kahn, and Oren Falkowitz. The company later moved to the Boston area and brought on former F5 Networks executive Mark Terenzoni as its CEO.

Other investments in Boston-area cybersecurity companies this year include a $20 million round for CounterTack and a $1.2 million seed round for Krypt.co.

[Pictured above are Sqrrl executives (left to right) Adam Fuchs, Mark Terenzoni, and Ely Kahn. Image: Liz Linder Photography.]

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

