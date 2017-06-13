Procrastinator’s Special Ending—Grab Your Ticket to IMPACT, June 22

Next week Xconomy will host its newest event, “IMPACT: Innovation That Matters”—and we’re offering you a chance to save $130 if you register by tomorrow.

The afternoon conference features spotlight talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions that will address how top names in technology and innovation are trying to make a real impact on society. It all takes place on Thursday, June 22, at the Museum of Science in Boston, MA.

Which ideas and companies will have the greatest influence on our world? How are entrepreneurs and investors thinking about opportunities in fields like artificial intelligence, human-computer interfaces, and advanced manufacturing? And how can Boston be at the forefront of this innovation? Come explore the answers to these questions and much more.

Our confirmed speakers include:

— Paul English, CEO & Co-founder, Lola; Co-founder, Kayak

— Katie Rae, CEO, The Engine

— Steve Papa, CEO & Co-founder, Parallel Wireless; Co-founder, Endeca

— Sophie Vandebroek, COO, IBM Research; former CTO, Xerox

— Ric Fulop, CEO & Co-founder, Desktop Metal

— Jody Rose, Executive Director, New England Venture Capital Association

— Sandy Pentland, Professor, MIT Media Lab; Co-founder, Cogito

— Mohamad Ali, President & CEO, Carbonite

— Russ Wilcox, Partner, Pillar; Co-founder, E-Ink, Piper Therapeutics

— Jodi Goldstein, Managing Director, Harvard Innovation Labs

— Nate Treloar, President & COO, Orbita

— Clara Vu, Co-founder & VP of Engineering, Veo Robotics

— Ramses Alcaide, CEO & Co-founder, Neurable

— Sean Collins, CEO & Co-founder, Cinch Financial

— Jon Myers, CEO & Co-founder, Earplay

— Natan Linder, CEO & Co-founder, Tulip; Co-founder, Formlabs

Visit our event page for the full agenda and register today to save $130.

See you next week!

