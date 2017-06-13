Procrastinator’s Special Ending—Grab Your Ticket to IMPACT, June 22

June 13th, 2017

Next week Xconomy will host its newest event, IMPACT: Innovation That Matters”—and we’re offering you a chance to save $130 if you register by tomorrow.

The afternoon conference features spotlight talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions that will address how top names in technology and innovation are trying to make a real impact on society. It all takes place on Thursday, June 22, at the Museum of Science in Boston, MA.

Which ideas and companies will have the greatest influence on our world? How are entrepreneurs and investors thinking about opportunities in fields like artificial intelligence, human-computer interfaces, and advanced manufacturing? And how can Boston be at the forefront of this innovation? Come explore the answers to these questions and much more.

Our confirmed speakers include:

Paul English, CEO & Co-founder, Lola; Co-founder, Kayak
Katie Rae, CEO, The Engine
Steve Papa, CEO & Co-founder, Parallel Wireless; Co-founder, Endeca
Sophie Vandebroek, COO, IBM Research; former CTO, Xerox
Ric Fulop, CEO & Co-founder, Desktop Metal
Jody Rose, Executive Director, New England Venture Capital Association
Sandy Pentland, Professor, MIT Media Lab; Co-founder, Cogito
Mohamad Ali, President & CEO, Carbonite
Russ Wilcox, Partner, Pillar; Co-founder, E-Ink, Piper Therapeutics
Jodi Goldstein, Managing Director, Harvard Innovation Labs
Nate Treloar, President & COO, Orbita
Clara Vu, Co-founder & VP of Engineering, Veo Robotics
Ramses Alcaide, CEO & Co-founder, Neurable
Sean Collins, CEO & Co-founder, Cinch Financial
Jon Myers, CEO & Co-founder, Earplay
Natan Linder, CEO & Co-founder, Tulip; Co-founder, Formlabs

Visit our event page for the full agenda and register today to save $130.

See you next week!

