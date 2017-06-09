Boston Tech Watch: Uber, Causeway Media, Cure Forward, Tive & More

This week in Boston tech, we’re tracking a second fund for a venture capital firm co-led by the co-owner of the Boston Celtics, a high-profile hire for Uber, a new cybersecurity startup, and the end of the road for a digital health company. Read on for details.

—Causeway Media Partners raised $207.3 million for its second fund, per an SEC filing. Causeway’s managing partners are Boston Celtics co-owner and CEO Wyc Grousbeck, Highland Capital Partners co-founder Bob Higgins, and Mark Wan, a co-founding partner of Three Arch Partners. Causeway invests in businesses related to sports, media, and technology.

—Uber hired Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei for the new role of senior vice president of leadership and strategy. Frei talked with Recode about the challenges she faces in helping Uber address its culture and leadership problems, as it faces sexual harassment allegations and other controversies.

—Digital health startup Cure Forward has shut down, according to a post on its website. The company helped match patients to clinical trials. Executives told the Boston Business Journal that the company, which employed 30 people, ran out of money. Two years ago, Cure Forward raised a $15 million Series A funding round from Apple Tree Partners, and it has since raised more capital, according to SEC filings.

—Tive, a local startup that recently completed the Techstars Boston startup accelerator program, has closed a $3 million seed funding round, according to BostInno. The investment was led by Accomplice, with contributions from NextView Ventures, Bolt, and Hyperplane Venture Capital. Tive helps customers track and manage the supply chain of goods using sensors and software.

—Krypt.co, a new Boston-based mobile authentication startup, announced a $1.2 million seed funding round. Rough Draft Ventures/General Catalyst Partners led the round, and were joined by Slow Ventures, SV Angel, and Akamai Labs. The company’s founders are MIT professor David Gifford and MIT alumni Alex Grinman and Kevin King.

—Exari, a Boston-based company that sells business contract management software, announced the acquisition of U.K.-based Adsensa. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

—David Lemont was appointed CEO of Kuebix, a Maynard, MA-based transportation management software company. Lemont previously was CEO of Currensee (acquired by Oanda); AppIQ (acquired by HP); and Revit Technology (acquired by Autodesk).

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

