Microsoft Confirms Acquisition of Cybersecurity Firm Hexadite

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to purchase Boston-based cybersecurity startup Hexadite. The acquisition hasn’t closed yet.

The deal was first reported on May 24 by Israeli publication Calcalist, but Microsoft didn’t confirm the acquisition until today’s announcement. No terms were disclosed in the news release, but Calcalist previously reported the price was $100 million.

Microsoft said Hexadite will be “fully absorbed into Microsoft,” joining its Windows and Devices Group.

Xconomy’s story from late May has more information on Hexadite and how it might fit into Microsoft’s cybersecurity strategy.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

