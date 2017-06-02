Boston Tech Watch: Zerto, Flywire, eClinicalWorks, CustomMade & More

Here are some of the latest headlines from the Boston-area tech community, including the acquisition of brain rehab app Constant Therapy, the makeover of online crafts marketplace CustomMade, and the expansion of data-recovery firm Zerto. Read on for details.

—Boston University spinout Constant Therapy was acquired by San Diego-based Digital Health Corp for an undisclosed amount. Constant Therapy, which raised a $2 million Series A funding round last year, developed a mobile app to help with rehabilitation exercises for patients who have suffered brain injuries or stroke, or who have learning disorders. Under its new owner, Constant Therapy is being rebranded as The Learning Corp, according to a press release.

—Boston-based Flywire bought PACE Invoice, a London-based provider of software for managing invoices in multiple currencies, for an undisclosed price. Flywire, formerly known as PeerTransfer, was initially focused on selling software that enables international students to make cross-border tuition payments. But it has since broadened its offerings, including the recent expansion into handling international payments for businesses.

—Boston-based HubLogix Commerce was acquired by ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM), a North Carolina firm that makes e-commerce software for retailers and manufacturers. HubLogix’s software helps manage order fulfillment and logistics. Terms weren’t disclosed. ChannelAdvisor plans to keep HubLogix’s 11 employees, the Triangle Business Journal reported.

—Cimcon Lighting announced a $15 million Series B round led by Energy Impact Partners. The funding is in the form of equity and options to acquire other securities, according to an SEC filing. Cimcon makes technologies for managing lighting systems, including software and smart wireless controllers.

—Avant-garde Health, a startup located in the Harvard Launch Lab, raised just under $4 million from investors, according to an SEC filing. The company’s software helps hospitals and clinics measure their costs and try to find better ways to provide quality healthcare in a cost-effective way.

—BostInno has an update on CustomMade, the Boston-based online marketplace for crafts that is still ticking after Wayfair hired most of its staff and the company’s assets went through foreclosure in 2015. The latest development is the company has remade itself as a custom jewelry website that will handle orders with an in-house team. That’s a shift for CustomMade, which has served as a connector of third-party crafts makers and consumers. The company’s marketplace for other wares, such as furniture and clothing, will continue.

—Westborough, MA-based eClinicalWorks, a provider of electronic health records software, agreed to pay $155 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the company misrepresented the capabilities of its software and paid kickbacks to some customers in exchange for promoting its product.

—Zerto, a maker of data replication and recovery software, is doubling the size of its Boston headquarters amid a hiring spree at its offices worldwide, the Boston Business Journal reported. The company intends to reach 800 employees. Zerto has raised $130 million from investors, including $70 million raised last year.

—UMass Lowell was awarded $11.3 million in state grants to launch a Fabric Discovery Center, which will develop advanced textiles, and help fund three projects with private industry partners to create new materials that can be used in flexible, hybrid electronics.

Jeff Engel is a senior editor at Xconomy. Email: jengel@xconomy.com Follow @JeffEngelXcon

