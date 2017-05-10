Last Chance to Snag a Ticket for What’s Hot in Boston Biotech

Xconomy Boston —

Registration is closing soon for Xconomy’s annual life sciences bash, “What’s Hot in Boston Biotech.” It’s all happening tomorrow, May 11, at Biogen’s headquarters in Cambridge.

We’ll be digging into several biotech topics, including the industry’s role in battling the opioid epidemic, the impact of patient advocacy on drug development and regulation, the importance of immigration and diversity, and much more. These talks will come in a variety of formats, but all will involve audience participation. Come ready with questions, for instance, for biotech veteran and Biogen, Exelixis, and Regulus Therapeutics chairman Stelios Papadopoulos—he’ll be hosting an interactive chat on the state of the life sciences industry. Laurie Glimcher, CEO and President of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and David Schenkein, CEO of Agios Pharmaceuticals, will round out the day with a candid talk about where cancer treatment is headed. They’ll be looking for your input as well.

Check out the full agenda and register today before we sell out!