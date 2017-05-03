Grab Your Ticket for What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 11th

Xconomy Boston —

Xconomy Boston— We are just a week away from “What’s Hot in Boston Biotech”—and we’re offering you a chance to save $80. Join us for an afternoon of spotlight talks, fireside chats, and panel discussions that will delve into a variety of the hot button topics affecting the life sciences industry. It all takes place on Thursday, May 11, at Biogen in Cambridge, MA.

How is the opioid crisis affecting Boston and beyond, and what role should the life sciences industry play in stopping it? How is the increasing power of patient advocacy changing drug development and regulation? And how are Boston’s biotech innovators planning to move big ideas forward amidst the shifting political and healthcare landscape? Come and explore the answers to these questions and much more.

Our speakers include:

— Laurie Glimcher, President & CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

— Richard Pops, Chairman & CEO, Alkermes

— Stelios Papadopoulos, Chairman of the Board, Biogen; Co-founder & Chairman of the Board, Exelixis

— Ed Kaye, President, CEO & Chief Medical Office, Sarepta Therapeutics

— Alfred Sandrock, Executive Vice President & CMO, Biogen

— David Schenkein, CEO, Agios Pharmaceuticals

— Katrine Bosley, CEO, Editas Medicine

— Tony Coles, Chairman & CEO, Yumanity Therapeutics

— Noubar Afeyan, Founder, Senior Managing Partner & CEO, Flagship Pioneering

— Susan Windham-Bannister, Ph.D., President and CEO, Biomedical Growth Strategies; Managing Partner, Biomedical Innovation Advisors

— Michael Gilman, CEO & Chairman, Arrakis Therapeutics

— Abbie Celniker, Partner, Third Rock Ventures

— Peter Saltonstall, President & CEO, National Organization for Rare Disorders

— Teresa Lavoie, Partner, Fish & Richardson

Visit our event page for the full agenda and register today to save $80.

See you next week!