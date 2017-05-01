Nominations Open for the Inaugural Xconomy Awards

Like so much of the life sciences world, Xconomy has its roots in Boston and Cambridge. When the annual Biotech Week Boston convenes this September, we’ll be there, too, with our Life Science Disruptors forum, but also something new: The inaugural Xconomy Awards, highlighting some of the most influential people, startups, and other organizations in the Boston area’s biotech community. We’ll be honoring new companies and fresh faces, life science veterans and leaders, and big, bold thinkers.
Here are the categories:
Big Idea
Newcomer
Innovation at the Intersection
CEO
Commitment to Diversity
Young innovator
Patient Partnership
Startup
Contrarian
Lifetime Achievement
Our panel of judges—who include top CEOs; professors at the peak of their fields in genetics, drug discovery and delivery, and synthetic biology; and a Nobel laureate—will take it from there.