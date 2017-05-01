Nominations Open for the Inaugural Xconomy Awards

Xconomy Boston —

Like so much of the life sciences world, Xconomy has its roots in Boston and Cambridge. When the annual Biotech Week Boston convenes this September, we’ll be there, too, with our Life Science Disruptors forum, but also something new: The inaugural Xconomy Awards, highlighting some of the most influential people, startups, and other organizations in the Boston area’s biotech community. We’ll be honoring new companies and fresh faces, life science veterans and leaders, and big, bold thinkers.

Here are the categories:

Big Idea

Newcomer

Innovation at the Intersection

CEO

Commitment to Diversity

Young innovator

Patient Partnership

Startup

Contrarian

Lifetime Achievement

We want your nominations.

Our panel of judges—who include top CEOs; professors at the peak of their fields in genetics, drug discovery and delivery, and synthetic biology; and a Nobel laureate—will take it from there.