ZappRx Gets $25M to Push E-Prescription Tools for Specialty Meds

Xconomy Boston —

ZappRx, a Boston-based startup trying to streamline the process of ordering and refilling specialty medications, has raised a $25 million round of funding led by Seattle venture capital firm Qiming US Healthcare Fund.

Notably, GV, the venture capital arm of Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), is participating in the new round, along with SR One, the VC arm of GlaxoSmithKline, according to a prepared statement. SR One led ZappRX’s $5.6 million Series A funding round in 2015. The new money brings ZappRX’s total venture funding to about $33.8 million since its founding in 2012.

ZappRx is aiming to simplify the complex system of filling prescriptions for specialty medications, like drugs for rare diseases. These treatments aren’t pills that patients can just pick up at a local pharmacy with a prescription scribbled on a notepad. As Xconomy has previously reported, the current system can be a hassle, requiring several pieces of information, such as lab results and diagnostics. Orders are processed between a matrix of healthcare providers, pharmacists, and patients, and can take days or weeks to fill.

ZappRx has created a website and mobile app that automates the process, letting patients make orders with a click and track the location of their prescriptions. Healthcare providers use the site in their prescription management systems.

ZappRx’s business approach involves cutting deals with biotech and pharma companies. Its first customer agreement was with Cambridge, MA-based Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) in 2015. For specialty biopharma companies like Zafgen—which develops drugs for obesity and other metabolic diseases—the service can provide real-time data and market insights, ZappRx said in the prepared statement. ZappRx said its cloud-based service is also being used by academic medical centers and large, multi-specialty healthcare practices in the U.S.

“With this investment, we will accelerate the company’s growth through provider adoption, strategic partnerships, and the deepening of our platform,” ZappRx founder and CEO Zoë Barry said in the statement.

Mark McDade, a managing partner at Qiming US, which is part of Chinese venture capital firm Qiming Venture Partners, is joining ZappRx’s board of directors. GV general partner Krishna Yeshwant is joining as an observer. (Yeshwant was not listed as joining as an observer in a revised version of the prepared statement.)