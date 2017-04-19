Are You A Great Marketing Specialist? Xconomy is Hiring

Robert Buderi

April 19th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

In the past 10 years, Xconomy has grown from a single bureau in Boston to having an editorial presence in 11 innovation clusters across the country. We now hold around 60 events each year, from intimate private dinners to full-day conferences. And we are expanding into podcasting, webinars, special reports, and a host of other digital products. Bottom line: We need a great marketing person to help us get the word out about all the great stuff we’re up to.

The position will be based out of our Boston headquarters. We pay competitively, with health, vacation, and other benefits, and offer what we believe is a tremendous company culture—with the chance to be on the leading edge of what is driving growth in our economy.

Here, more specifically, is what we are looking for:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • driving Xconomy.com traffic and audience numbers
  • promoting Xconomy events
  • promoting digital products including webinars, podcasts, videos, etc.
  • managing social media accounts (especially LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook)
  • tracking audience engagement across digital products and events
  • conceiving, writing, and producing sales and marketing collateral for events and digital products
  • email marketing of events and digital products, including identifying useful data sets, writing copy, and building campaigns in Adestra
  • developing event promotion partnerships with speaker companies, media outlets, and other organizations

 

KEY METRICS:

  • com and Xconomy newsletter traffic growth
  • audience numbers at Xconomy events
  • event website traffic growth
  • conversion metrics definition and growth
  • customer feedback and survey data
  • experience of a similar B2B marketing role is preferred, but not essential

 

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

  • superb written and oral communication skills
  • experience in content and digital marketing and creating year-round engagement strategies
  • excellent knowledge of digital marketing platforms and tools (e.g. SEO, google analytics)
  • proven track record for managing social media and online communities and campaigns, and technical expertise in managing digital platforms
  • strong copywriting skills
  • commercial savviness/confidence in negotiating with partners
  • ability to work collaboratively and collegially with diverse stakeholders
  • ability to interpret analytics and data to gain customer behavioral insights
  • excellent time management and organization skills
  • impeccable attention to detail
  • experience with WordPress, Adobe Creative Suite, and/or video and audio editing tools is a plus

If you fit this profile, please write to jobs@xconomy.com with your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are right for the job.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Bob is Xconomy's founder and editor in chief. You can e-mail him at bbuderi@xconomy.com, call him at 617.500.5926. Follow @bbuderi

