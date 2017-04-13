On Tap For “What’s Hot” on May 11: Opioid Crisis, Immigration & More

Xconomy Boston —

We’re just a month away from Xconomy’s latest biotech bash in Boston, so it’s time to dish some details on the program. For “What’s Hot in Boston Biotech” on May 11 at Biogen’s headquarters in Cambridge, MA, we’re focusing on the big issues in life sciences—both in Boston and across the country.

The opioid epidemic, for example, was a major focus of the confirmation hearing last week for FDA commissioner nominee Scott Gottlieb. Alkermes CEO Rich Pops will lead a discussion on its impact on the Boston area, and what can be done to deal with it.

From a proposed travel ban that has twice been knocked back by the judicial system to a heightened focus on deporting undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration has made immigration a target. Yet immigration has been invaluable to the life sciences industry’s growth and success in the U.S.—a sentiment Ovid Therapeutics CEO Jeremy Levin echoed when he joined with more than 100 other biotech executives to pen a letter in February condemning the travel ban. Levin will join with others to discuss the issue on May 11 at Biogen.

We’ve got much more on tap, from the increasing influence of patient advocacy to the future of cancer care—you can check out the agenda so far here, and grab your tickets here. Looking forward to seeing you all at Biogen next month.