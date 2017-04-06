EXOME

Check Out What’s Hot in Boston Biotech on May 11: Saver Rate Ends Today

April 6th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Time is running out to get a discount on Xconomy’s annual Boston biotech bash, “What’s Hot in Boston Biotech.” We’re putting together a huge star-studded lineup of local biotech leaders to discuss some of the top issues, trends, and emerging technologies, set to shape life sciences in the years to come.

Join us on May 11 at Biogen in Cambridge, MA, to take a look at what Boston innovators are focusing on, what ideas are moving forward, and how companies plan to handle the shifting political and healthcare landscapes.

Speakers include:
Laurie Glimcher, President & CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Stelios Papadopoulos, Chairman of the Board, Biogen; Co-founder & Chairman of the Board, Exelixis
Richard Pops, Chairman & CEO, Alkermes
Noubar Afeyan, Founder, Senior Managing Partner & CEO, Flagship Pioneering
Katrine Bosley, CEO, Editas Medicine
Susan Windham-Bannister, Ph.D., President and CEO, Biomedical Growth Strategies; Managing Partner, Biomedical Innovation Advisors
Michael Gilman, CEO & Chairman, Arrakis Therapeutics
Abbie Celniker, Partner, Third Rock Ventures
David Schenkein, CEO, Agios Pharmaceuticals
Ed Kaye, President, CEO & Chief Medical Office, Sarepta Therapeutics
Tony Coles, Chairman & CEO, Yumanity Therapeutics
Jeremy Levin, CEO, Ovid Therapeutics; former CEO, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hurry and register by midnight to save with the saver rate. See you on May 11!

