Robo Madness on Tuesday: Demos From Boston Dynamics, Soft Robotics, Piaggio

Robo Madness on Tuesday: Demos From Boston Dynamics, Soft Robotics, Piaggio
Gregory T. Huang

March 27th, 2017

Xconomy Boston — 

Hard to believe, but we’re just a day away from Robo Madness 2017, our third annual Boston conference on robotics and artificial intelligence. It’s all happening at Google’s offices in Kendall Square tomorrow afternoon. The full agenda is here.

In addition to talks and discussions, there will be three live demos in the program, each from a different sector of robotics:

Soft Robotics CEO Carl Vause will show his company’s soft gripper technology (see photo). This robot is used to pick and place items in food, packaging, and assembly tasks.

Piaggio Fast Forward COO Sasha Hoffman will demo a mobile carrier robot named Gita. The robot can hold a briefcase or other cargo while it follows you around or goes where you need it to.

Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert will show a robot that is still a mystery, even to us. His company is known for its walking and running machines that can balance by themselves.

We’re looking forward to an amazing day, and hope to see you at Google. For those who don’t have seats yet, there are still a few overflow tickets available.

Gregory T. Huang is Xconomy's Deputy Editor, National IT Editor, and Editor of Xconomy Boston. E-mail him at gthuang [at] xconomy.com. Follow @gthuang

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Bruce Bigelow

    Bruce Bigelow

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Ben Romano

    Ben Romano

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid

    Sarah Schmid

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.